Tangletown, city to landscape water tower base

The Tangletown Neighborhood Association is working with the City of Minneapolis’ water department to landscape the base of the Washburn Park Water Tower.

The neighborhood association is holding a planting event on June 2 during which volunteers will plant flowers, shrubs and grasses at the base of the 110-foot tower. Residents are also planning to water and weed the plants in shifts throughout the summer.

Constructed in the early 1930s, the Washburn Park Water Tower held 1.35 million gallons of water and provided water pressure to the surrounding neighborhood until the 1990s. The city’s water department subsequently began using the Southwest pump station to provide service to the neighborhood.

The department put a fence around the tower a few years ago to protect it from vandalism, but residents contacted the department about landscaping the base of the tower.

The department reached out to the neighborhood association this winter, after accepting a landscaping proposal from Tangletown Gardens. It asked if the association could help with the planting and ongoing maintenance for three years, which it agreed to do.

The neighborhood association is still looking for volunteers for the June 2 event, said Executive Director Sally Bauer. She added that members of the water department will be out volunteering at the event.

The association recommendations that volunteers for the event bring refillable water bottles, gardening gloves and shovels. The volunteer work will include lifting and carrying plants, shoveling, planting and watering.

To learn more or sign up for a volunteer shift, visit tangletown.org/program-initiatives/washburn-water-tower.