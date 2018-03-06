First Universalist to hold electronics-collection event

First Universalist Church of Minneapolis will hold an electronics-collection event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 17 in its parking lot.

Church and community members are invited to drop off unneeded electronics at the event, which is sponsored by the church’s environmental justice group.

The church is partnering with the nonprofit Tech Dump for the event. Tech Dump provides job training and practical experience to adults facing barriers to employment and never exports unprocessed materials out of the country, according to the church.

Items accepted at the event will include, among others: notebooks, laptops, desktops and servers; unbroken flat panel TVs and monitors; and hard drives, motherboards, switches, routers and firewalls. A full list is available on the church website.

The church notes that commodity prices have decreased dramatically the last two years while recycling costs have increased. It is asking for a donation of between 50 cents and $1 per pound of donated items. There is a larger charge for cathode-ray tube TVs and monitors, depending on the size.

Boxes for people to drop off smaller electronic items will also be available in the church March 11-18.