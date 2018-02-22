Middlemoon Creekwalk glows this weekend

After last year’s cancellation, the winter of 2018 is plenty cold for the Middlemoon Creekwalk, which runs Feb. 22-24 along Minnehaha Creek between Lake Harriet and the 49th Street walking bridge.

The lanterns are lit at dusk and continue to shine until about 11 p.m. Fire pits and hot coca will be provided the night of the 23rd.

The annual tradition began as a spontaneous Valentine’s Day surprise, courtesy of residents Jennifer and Tom Hedberg, and it’s grown to include more neighbors each year.

On Thursday afternoon, Mary Arneson and Dale Hammerschmidt searched for stumps to place ice luminaries they made from biscotti tins.

“They are really simple things people can make with their kids,” Arneson said.

“It’s fun,” Hammerschmidt said. “You’ve got to do something when it’s cold and dark.”

For more information and ice lantern instructions, visit wintercraft.com.