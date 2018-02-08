Kingfield Empty Bowls is tonight

Thursday, Feb. 8 marks the seventh annual Kingfield Empty Bowls at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Residents pay a suggested $20 donation to select a bowl thrown by a local potter and fill it with soup made by area restaurants. Local eateries like Blackbird and Victor’s 1959 Café are also baking bread and prepping desserts for the meal. Participants keep the bowls as a reminder of neighbors in need of food and shelter.

Donations benefit Nicollet Square in Kingfield, which provides affordable housing for youth exiting foster care or homelessness. A new partner this year is the Lyndale Community Dinner program, which offers free meals to the community every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 128 W. 33rd St. A “Feast Team” that leads the event incorporates representatives of Spanish- and Somali-speaking communities, the Lyndale Neighborhood Association, Cooking Matters and other neighbors.

“With the addition of this partner we’re trying to address not only homelessness, but issues of hunger,” said Sarah Linnes-Robinson, executive director of the Kingfield Neighborhood Association.

Participating restaurants include Blackbird Café, Butter Bakery Café, Nighthawks and Birdie, Pat’s Tap, Sun Street Breads, Patisserie 46, Royal Grounds Coffee, Café Ena, Youth Farm, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, The Lowbrow, Five Watt Coffee and Victor’s 1959 Café.

Empty Bowls runs 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 4055 Nicollet Ave.