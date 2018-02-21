CARAG neighborhood hunts for a new name

A group of CARAG residents will meet at Morrissey’s Irish Pub tonight to talk about a process to potentially change the neighborhood’s name.

CARAG is an acronym for Calhoun Area Residents Action Group, and it’s been around since the 1970s.

Residents expect to doorknock and canvass widely for input, but there are a few potential names floating so far, like Lakewood and Bryant Square. Other ideas capture the “Uptown” identity, such as South Uptown.

CARAG President Tricia Markle said they’re starting to think about local landmarks, as many neighborhoods are named for a land feature. Neighborhood boundaries are Lake Street, Hennepin Avenue, 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue. It’s located in the heart of Uptown and is home to Bryant Square Park.

The issue arises now that the state has officially changed Lake Calhoun’s name to Bde Maka Ska, the result of advocacy to restore the Dakota name and move away from a namesake that vocally supported slavery and played a role in forcing Native American resettlement.

In addition, some dislike that CARAG is an acronym, referencing an organization rather than a neighborhood feature.

CARAG considered changing its name 15 years ago. Back then, ideas for a new name included Diversity, Uptown East, Uptown Crossroads, Wellstone, Urban Forest, Lyn-Lake and Emerson.

CARAG Executive Coordinator Scott Engel recalls that efforts to change the name failed in 2003 when longtime residents opposed a change and others didn’t like the options under consideration.

The new task force will seek community input and research options to find a name that’s recognizable to neighbors and the wider community. Markle said CARAG neighborhood signs are already due for an update, and the cost of a name change is estimated at $1,200. The potential name change would come to a neighborhood vote targeted for September.

“We’re looking for ways to get the word out about it,” Markle said.

The CARAG Name Change Task Force meets tonight, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St.