Fundraiser benefits “sandwich man” nonprofit

The man who hands out sandwiches to the homeless each night is a bit surprised by a GoFundMe campaign that’s raised more than $50,000 to help him fund warehouse space.

Allan Law said he’s not familiar with the crowdfunding platform — he uses a flip phone, and a friend handles his email. The fundraiser was volunteer Teri Bennett’s idea.

“What’s the big surprise about this is, I’ve been doing this for 50 years, and I’ve never — not one time — ever asked someone to write a check,” he said. “…I truly believe that God provides what I need. What more would you want than 17 freezers in your apartment?”

Aside from his Edina apartment, Law rents storage at several facilities. He said community groups are constantly feeding him donations. One hundred forty coats just arrived from Delano, and hundreds more are coming soon from Hudson and River Falls. Southwest High School students recently made 2,000 sandwiches, he said, and Brave New Workshop holds a monthly sandwich-making event.

“It’s not me, it’s the people that are so wonderful to donate these things, to make the sandwiches,” he said.

Law, a retired teacher, sleeps only a few hours behind the steering wheel each night in order to deliver sandwiches between about 9 p.m. and 10 a.m., targeting times when people on the street are most vulnerable. His two vacation days are Thanksgiving and Christmas. He’s twice been diagnosed with cancer, and he continued distributing sandwiches at night while undergoing radiation during the day.

When Law started the nonprofit, he initially distributed stores’ unsold bakery goods and sandwiches. His efforts grew to encompass donations from schools, companies, churches and community groups. He handed out 800,000 sandwiches last year, along with warm clothing, blankets and other items.

“This is beyond dedication, this is my life. This is it,” he said.

