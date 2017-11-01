Washburn Library to reopen Saturday

Hennepin County Library — Washburn will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, after a nine-week closure for a roof replacement.

The planned lighting upgrades have been postponed. The library will remain open as that work is completed in the future.

Patrons with unfilled holds placed before the library closed will see the pickup location change back to Washburn automatically. To change the pickup location of other holds placed during the closure, see Borrowing/Holds or Ask Us online, by phone at 612-543-KNOW (5669) or in person at any Hennepin County library.