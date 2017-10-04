Construction end is positive for residents near 54th & Morgan, with slight drawback

Sept. 28 was slightly bittersweet for residents near 54th & Morgan, where two years of street construction ended.

Sweet because it meant the opening of a major street in the neighborhood. But it also meant the street would no longer be an open space where residents could gather.

“It was life-giving to have it be shut down,” resident Mickey Mikeworth said. “… It was life-giving to have it be just completely quiet.”

Everyone took walks on the street at night, Mikeworth said. Grandparents and parents would bring their kids down to watch the construction. One family put their basketball hoop in the intersection.

The project included the reconstruction of 54th street between Penn and Lyndale avenues. Construction from Humboldt to Lyndale took place in 2016.

It included the addition of 113 trees and bike lanes and the removal and replacement of street pavement, curbs and gutters, driveways, storm drains and sidewalks. It was expected to cost $6.7 million, to be paid for mostly by municipal state aid and net debt bonds.

Other features included upgraded CenterPoint Energy infrastructure and new infrastructure for the expansion of US Internet’s fiber optic network.

The bike lanes meant the elimination of parking on the south side of the street.