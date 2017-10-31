Community meeting scheduled Nov. 14 for Hosmer Library project

The Hosmer branch of the Hennepin County Library will be closed for a renovation project starting in the spring. Submitted photo

Hennepin County Library staff will hold a community meeting Nov. 14 about an upcoming renovation project at the Hosmer branch.

Staff members and project architects will unveil designs of the multimillion-dollar project, scheduled to start in the spring and run through 2018. The project will include creating a more open library space, adding new carpeting and new furniture, expanding the children’s area and adding flexible meeting room spaces, according to project manager Peggy Woodling.

The library will be closed during construction.

The Hosmer branch opened in 1916 and was last renovated in 1997, Woodling said. It has an active friend’s group and active children’s and teen librarians who provide strong programming, she said.

“I think it’s just a real community library for those people to have a place to go,” Woodling said, noting that the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. “We’re just going to try and keep on with the tradition of the building.”

The meeting rooms will have large monitors into which people can plug their laptops, Woodling said. There will be 32 computers on the branch’s main floor, including six for children and 10 for teens. There will also be plenty of outlets, Woodling said.

Architects from the firm Leo A Daly are conscious of keeping with the historical integrity of the building, Woodling said. Library staff members plan on honoring the neighborhood’s history, with more specific plans still in the works.

The county has budgeted $4.38 million for the project over 2017 and 2018. The Hennepin County Board approved an initial design for the renovations on Oct. 25.

The community meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Hosmer branch, 347 E. 36th St. Visit hclib.org/about/locations/hosmer for more information.