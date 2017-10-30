Center for Performing Arts plans pop-up art sale

The Center for Performing Arts is hosting a pop-up visual art sale as part of “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 25.

Participating artists will include painter Barbara Thomas and ceramic artist Jake Zeiher.

Zeiher works at a home studio in Tangletown and said he’s preparing to fire bowls and teapots at a wood-fired kiln in Henderson, Minn. The fire burns at 2,400 degrees, requiring him to throw in a handful of wood every five minutes for about 72 hours. The pieces take at least three days to cool down, he said.

“The wood-fired process gives it a natural glaze from the flame,” he said, explaining that some of the ashes melt into the glaze.

The sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the center’s sun room studio at 3754 Pleasant Ave. S.