Neighborhoods

Center for Performing Arts plans pop-up art sale

Wood-fired pottery by ceramic artist Jake Zeiher.
Wood-fired pottery by ceramic artist Jake Zeiher.

The Center for Performing Arts is hosting a pop-up visual art sale as part of “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 25.

Participating artists will include painter Barbara Thomas and ceramic artist Jake Zeiher.

Barbara Thomas artwork
Image courtesy of Barbara Thomas

Zeiher works at a home studio in Tangletown and said he’s preparing to fire bowls and teapots at a wood-fired kiln in Henderson, Minn. The fire burns at 2,400 degrees, requiring him to throw in a handful of wood every five minutes for about 72 hours. The pieces take at least three days to cool down, he said.

Jake Zeiher oven
Photo courtesy of Jake Zeiher

“The wood-fired process gives it a natural glaze from the flame,” he said, explaining that some of the ashes melt into the glaze.

The sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the center’s sun room studio at 3754 Pleasant Ave. S.

More in Neighborhoods