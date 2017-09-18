“Mayoral Mondays” introduce candidates to Southwest Business Association

Small businesses have a chance to meet mayoral candidates on Monday nights this fall.

The Southwest Business Association is hosting the weekly gatherings from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. through mid-October at Whole Sum Kitchen, located at 50th & Bryant. Candidates will discuss the “future of small business in the city.”

Following candidate Tom Hoch’s appearance Sept. 11 are Aswar Rahman Sept. 18, Mayor Betsy Hodges Sept. 25, Jacob Frey Oct. 2, Nekima Levy-Pounds Oct. 9, and Raymond Dehn tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.

For more information and free registration, visit swba.wildapricot.org.