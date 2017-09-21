East Harriet Fall Fest and Annual Meeting is Saturday

The East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association is hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23, featuring food and beer from Harriet’s Inn, live music, facepainting and a bouncy house.

Information booths will include the Bakken Museum, voter information, Our Streets MPLS (formerly the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition) and the Hennepin County Master Gardener program. A $3 charge covers unlimited kids’ activities.

The annual meeting runs from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and the event continues until 4 p.m. on West 41st Street between Lyndale and Aldrich.