Whittier seeks votes for Big Ideas Grant finalists

The Whittier Alliance is collecting online votes to award up to $4,000 to a “big idea.” There are two finalists.

TigerLion Arts is proposing a free two-week September run of “Nature,” an outdoor walking play about Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, at Washburn Fair Oaks Park.

Trailhead Games aims to create engaging outdoor games drawing as many kids as possible. The “Clean Energy Future” game would teach kids about the environmental impact of energy systems.

The deadline to vote is Aug. 24 at whittieralliance.org.