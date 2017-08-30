Washburn Library to close starting Sept. 2 for roofing project

The Washburn Library (5244 Lyndale Ave. S.) will be closed for about two months starting starting Saturday for a roofing project.

The library is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday and reopen in early November. The library’s book return will also be closed, though materials can be returned to any other Hennepin County Library.

During the closure, holds with Washburn Library as the pickup location will automatically change to Augsburg Park Library (7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield, MN 55423). Patrons can set a different pickup location online, by phone at 612-543-KNOW (5669) or in person at any Hennepin County library.