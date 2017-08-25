Kids at Leonardo’s Basement install Windom Community Garden sign

Students from Leonardo’s Basement have installed the workshop’s first community service project at the Windom Community Garden, located at 62nd & Nicollet.

A group of teens met with garden representatives and built a sign for the garden in late July.

Formerly a vacant staging ground for the Crosstown reconstruction, the five-year-old garden holds 44 plots and the beginnings of an apple orchard.

“We’re real excited about the sign, because we haven’t really had a sign,” said resident Myra Woods. “…The fact that they designed this and did this is remarkable.”

Woods is a retired teacher, and said she appreciates the students’ creativity.

“Whenever you garden, you are creative too,” she said.