Neighborhoods

Kids at Leonardo’s Basement install Windom Community Garden sign

Photo courtesy of Leonardo’s Basement
Photo courtesy of Leonardo’s Basement

Students from Leonardo’s Basement have installed the workshop’s first community service project at the Windom Community Garden, located at 62nd & Nicollet.

A group of teens met with garden representatives and built a sign for the garden in late July.

Formerly a vacant staging ground for the Crosstown reconstruction, the five-year-old garden holds 44 plots and the beginnings of an apple orchard.

“We’re real excited about the sign, because we haven’t really had a sign,” said resident Myra Woods. “…The fact that they designed this and did this is remarkable.”

Woods is a retired teacher, and said she appreciates the students’ creativity.

“Whenever you garden, you are creative too,” she said.

Browse

More in Neighborhoods