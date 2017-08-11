Farmers markets match low-income food dollars

The Whittier Farmers Market is now accepting SNAP/EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps). The “Market Bucks” program also matches up to $10 in free produce whenever customers use SNAP to purchase foods.

“We’re hoping that this program increases food access in the community and makes it just a little bit easier for families to buy fresh foods,” market volunteer Jill Verchota-Luce said in an email.

SNAP/EBT at the market is supported by the Minneapolis Health Department with funding from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Market Bucks is also available at the Stevens Square, Fulton, Nokomis and Kingfield Farmers Markets.