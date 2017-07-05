Whittier seeks big ideas with new grant

The Whittier Alliance is offering up to $4,000 to support “BIG IDEAS” chosen by community vote.

The winning project would aim to strengthen and engage the Whittier neighborhood (bounded by Franklin Avenue, I-35W, Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue).

A review panel will select the top three pitches and send them on to a community-wide vote. The panel will score projects based on their alignment with Whittier’s strategic goals, impact, feasibility and long-term sustainability.

The submission deadline is July 14. Submissions are open to individuals, businesses, nonprofits or community groups.

For more information, visit whittieralliance.org/big-ideas-grant.html.