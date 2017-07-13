South Nicollet Summer Jam is July 15

The businesses at 38th & Nicollet are launching a free block party in the lot behind Five Watt Coffee, Pompadour, Finer Meat and Nighthawks.

The event offers live music, food and beverages, and a dunk tank to benefit The Aliveness Project.

Five Watt co-founder Lee Carter said the new party aims to support the shops near the corner.

“We’re just really excited to be doing it and finding a way to give back to the community,” he said. “This is for them.”

Kid-friendly activities will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a bouncy house, face painting by Pompadour stylists, slushies by Blackbird, cinnamon rolls by Nighthawks, breakfast burritos by Finer Meats and coffee by Five Watt.

Beer from the Surly Truck rolls in from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. to join a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, collard greens and coleslaw by Nighthawks; and chicken sausages, kale salad, and cornbread by Blackbird.

Live performances run from 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. with artists Nate Hanson, Dan Rumsey, Laura Johnson of Just Call Me Hugo, Kelly Larsen and Mikaela Jensen of Maybe Nebraska, Liam Slater, Katrina Schleisman and Dan Krzykowski of Lakewood Cemetery, Nick Hensley of Love Songs For Angry Men, Jeff Krause, Tucker Jensen of Dirt Train, Rachelle LaNae Smith, Taylor Lorell and Nate Jackson of The Last Jackson, and Joe Carey of The Chinwaggers.

Businesses will offer special deals throughout the day, and artist pop-up shops will appear inside Pompadour.

The event runs Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.