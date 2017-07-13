Neighborhoods

Milk carton boat races, sandcastle competition at Thomas Beach July 16

Paddlers will race their homemade milk carton boats July 16 at Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun).

The races are part of the day-long Twin Cities Beach Blast, which is returning to the lake after a two-year hiatus. The Minneapolis Aquatennial canceled the beach event in 2015, and a new nonprofit formed to bring it back.

The day also includes a sandcastle competition from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with teams of up to five people sculpting in 10-foot-by-12-foot plots. Bystanders can vote in the People’s Choice Award.

(Organizers have a few sandcastle-building tips: Pile sand in the general shape of the sculpture. Soak the sand, pack it tight, and carve last.)

Registration information is available at tcbeachblast.com.

