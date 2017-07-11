East Harriet launches neighborhood PorchFest July 13

Front yards across the East Harriet neighborhood will host acoustic musicians on Thursday night, and visitors are invited to stroll the neighborhood and take in the music.

The event runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. East Harriet’s borders are 36th Street, Lyndale Avenue, 46th Street, Lake Harriet and Lakewood Cemetery.

Modeled after similar mini music festivals in Powderhorn and Kingfield, the event is sponsored by the East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association in partnership with The Warming House.

