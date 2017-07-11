Community members paint mural at 26th & Lyndale

Nearly 200 volunteers helped paint Treehouse Records’ new mural at Open Streets Lyndale last month.

According to the Minneapolis College of Art and Design: Treehouse owner Mark Trehus wanted to prevent graffiti tags and commission new public art before the shop closes at year-end. The resulting project was a collaboration with MCAD, the Whittier Alliance and artist Melodee Strong. To choose a mural design, MCAD interns asked neighborhood youth to sketch what they love about the neighborhood in sessions at Simpson Housing Services, Waite House and Whittier Elementary. Many of the responses included the neighborhood’s parks, gardens and annual May Day Parade. The final mural design aims to incorporate the kids’ ideas and reflect the diversity of the participants.