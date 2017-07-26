BLEND contest seeks small-scale home projects as deadline approaches

BLEND yard signs are popping up in a few select Minneapolis yards this summer. The signs signify the home was a previous BLEND Award winner, recognized for blending renovations or new construction into the neighborhood.

This year’s contest now features an option to “nominate your neighbor.” The organizers also hope to see more entries this year that highlight small, low-cost projects.

Under the contest’s design guidelines, blending does not require a specific architectural style. Instead, preference goes to projects that respect the light, privacy and scale of the neighborhood context, particularly the immediate neighbors.

Separate EcoBLEND Badges recognize eco-friendly design and sustainable building practices.

Eligible projects include new buildings, remodels and landscape projects completed since July 1, 2012 in the city of Minneapolis. Winners will be recognized at a ceremony next fall at the Fulton Brewery.

The deadline is Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m. For more information and a gallery of past winners, visit blendaward.org.