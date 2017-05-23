Lyndale Open Streets event set for June 4

A view of the 2015 Lyndale Open Streets event, which attracted about 14,000 people. Photo by Bob Dixon

Open Streets Minneapolis will kick off its 2017 season with its Lyndale Avenue event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4.

The seventh-annual event will run down Lyndale from 22nd Street to 54th Street. New this year, the event will feature wrestling and a logrolling demonstration outside Up-Down arcade bar in Lyn-Lake. There will be live music throughout the day outside the VFW post on 29th & Lyndale and yoga throughout the day closer to 28th & Lyndale.

On Lyndale & Minnehaha Parkway, there will be a neighborhood hub that includes kids activities and information on how to get involved in the neighborhood organizations. Just south of there, South Lyndale Liquors will have some kids activities and a beer garden in their parking lot.

Down by 41st & Lyndale, Bethlehem Lutheran Church will have kids activities such as a petting zoo.

The goal of the event is to get people to connect with each other and explore their neighborhoods, said Alex Tsatsoulis, development and communications director at the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition, which hosts the event.

“We try to keep it really focused on the businesses and organizations that are along the route,” he said.

Last year 23,000 people attended the Lyndale event, Tsatsoulis said. The coalition extended the route 12 blocks because of interest from the neighborhood associations.

The event will be the first of seven open-street events this summer. The coalition will host a Downtown event on Sunday, June 11, that will feature basketball activities by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, a street workout hosted by Alchemy and a big event in the Red Cow parking lot.

The Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition is looking for volunteers for all seven events. Businesses, organizations and performers can reserve a spot in the events by going to the Open Streets website.

Visit openstreetsmpls.org to learn more.

Open Streets Minneapolis 2017 schedule:

Lyndale: Sunday, June 4

Downtown: Sunday, June 11

Lake + Minnehaha: Sunday, July 23

Northeast: Sunday, Aug. 6

Franklin: Sunday, Aug. 27

West Broadway: Saturday, Sept. 9

Nicollet: Sunday, Sept. 24