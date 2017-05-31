Lyndale neighborhood construction continues with year-and-a-half delay

Minnesota Dept. of Transportation crews at 33rd & Stevens are creating a new access point to a drainage tunnel underneath I-35W.

Contractors are building a shaft 100 feet in depth and tunneling to a drainage tunnel at 42nd Street. Workers have faced repeated delays while drilling, according to MnDOT, and the project is a year-and-a-half behind schedule.

“We’ve had some issues with dewatering and drilling through the bedrock,” said Project Manager Scott Pedersen.

The drainage tunnel was installed when the freeway was constructed in the 1960s, he said, and an additional access point is needed for future maintenance.

Pedersen said he thinks the work should wrap up this fall, and would likely roll into upcoming construction on I-35W.