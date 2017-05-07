Lyndale job fair offers onsite interviews May 9

Rich Barbeau with a student at the Ready to Work Job Fair. Submitted photo

Neighborhood employers will interview for immediate job openings at the Ready to Work Job Fair on Tuesday, May 9.

Job interviews are a new feature of the fourth annual job fair. Employers onsite will include the Seward Co-op, Cub Foods, Walgreens, Office Depot, U-Haul, the 36 Lyn Refuel Station, YMCA, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Personnel Plus.

The event is designed with English language learners in mind. Attendees can try mock interviews in English, Spanish or Somali, and find help with resumes and applications.

Community organizations that offer work-related training will also be on hand.

The free workshop runs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Zion Church, 128 W. 33rd St.