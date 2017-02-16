Hennepin Avenue reconstruction planning underway

Hennepin Avenue is slated for reconstruction between 36th Street and Lake Street in 2018.

The project includes full removal of the existing street, new pavement, curb and gutter, some sidewalks, signals, signage, streetscape improvements, boulevard trees and some pedestrian lighting.

The current sidewalk does not meet the minimum width requirement for Minneapolis. In addition to widening the sidewalk, city staff are considering curb extensions to shorten pedestrian crossings. A new bikeway on Hennepin would connect to the existing bikeway on 36th Street.

The $9.2 million project would be funded through bonds, special assessments and municipal state aid.

City staff are planning an open house to share concept alternatives for the street on March 9, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

To view project materials, sign up for updates or provide input, visit minneapolismn.gov/cip/hennepin-uptown.