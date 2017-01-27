Lake Harriet Kite Festival is Saturday

The 16th annual Lake Harriet Kite Festival returns to the ice Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring snowshoeing, horse-drawn wagon rides and roasted marshmallows.

While last year’s event was canceled due to thin ice, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has confirmed this year’s festival is still on, with ice reported at 13 inches.

The Minnesota Kite Society will fly large kites throughout the day, offering maneuvering tips to families who fly their own kites or purchase one at the event. Tips Outdoors will offer ice fishing lessons to kids, and the Minneapolis Institute of Art will provide an art activity.

Food and hot drinks will be available for purchase from Bread and Pickle as well as the food trucks Habanero Tacos, Del Sur Argentinian Empanadas, Sweet Dreams Candy and Chinh Mai Chinese.

The East Harriet Farmstead and Linden Hills neighborhoods are organizing the event along with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Sponsors include Nicollet Ace Hardware, Lakewood Cemetery, Kinderberry Hill, Hell Bent Fitness and the Southwest Business Association.

The event runs from noon-4 p.m. at the north end of the lake.