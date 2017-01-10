Kingfield forms new Equity and Outreach committee

The Kingfield Neighborhood Association is redoubling efforts to make Kingfield safe and inclusive.

The new Equity and Outreach Community Committee has designed yard signs that state: “We stand with our neighbors. Muslim, LGBTQ+, Women, People of Color, Immigrants, People with Disabilities, All Are Welcome Here.” Signs are available at Butter Bakery Café for a suggested $10 donation.

“Given the alarming rise of hate-related crimes in the wake of the recent election, the newly formed KFNA Equity and Outreach Task Force and Kingfield Neighborhood Association asks that you consider placing, in your front yard, a sign expressing your solidarity with ALL of your Kingfield neighbors and community members,” KFNA said in a recent post.

Committee chair Erica Torres Bagaason said KFNA facilitated a post-election community conversation that generated action.

“I challenged the people who were there — What are we going to do to make change in our community? Where do we go from here?” she said.

Torres Bagaason said the Kingfield board is preparing to undergo training that addresses white privilege and what it means. She said it was important for the new yard signs to call out communities that have been marginalized.

“We see you, and we stand with you,” she said.

The committee meets the first Thursday of the month at 5:45 p.m. at Butter Bakery Cafe, 3700 Nicollet Ave. For more information, contact info@kingfield.org. The committee is particularly interested in recruiting members from historically underrepresented groups, and notes that KFNA board elections are Feb. 22, beginning with a 6 p.m. potluck at The Aliveness Project, 3808 Nicollet Ave.