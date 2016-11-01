Food waste seminar tonight in East Isles

A food policy expert will speak on how to prevent food waste at an upcoming lecture on Nov. 1.

“More than 40 percent of our food goes to waste and we consumers are responsible for the largest share,” states the East Isles Residents Association. “Join us in learning about the big picture and most especially, what we can do to make a difference in our own households.”

Speaker and East Isles resident JoAnne Berkenkamp is a senior food policy expert with the Natural Resources Defense Council. She offers tips for buying less food, information on expiration dates, and smart storage techniques. She also has suggestions for a “zero-waste Thanksgiving.”

The East Isles Green Team reports that food waste drains a quarter of the water supply and generates 3 billion metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The workshop is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Grace-Trinity Community Church, 1430 W. 28th St.

Attendees can send their names, phone numbers and neighborhoods to Betsy at erallis@aol.com. The program is free and offers light refreshments.