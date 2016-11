The CARAG neighborhood is collecting donations for the new community murals at Bryant Square Park.

The CARAG neighborhood mural project is now complete, with several installations covering walls of the Bryant Square Park recreation center at 31st & Bryant.

The murals are the result of more than a year of work by 200 volunteers and a partnership between CARAG, the VOA Southwest Senior Center, Minneapolis Parks and artist Sharra Frank.

The neighborhood is seeking $1,000 in donations to help maintain the murals over time. To donate, visit carag.org.