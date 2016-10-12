Lynnhurst hosts clean water forum

A forum in Lynnhurst offers strategies to protect local waters.

The Lynnhurst Neighborhood Association is devoting a morning to clean water on Oct. 15, bringing experts together to answer questions about landscaping, raingardens and organic lawn care.

The keynote speaker is Barr Engineering Landscape Architect Matt Kumka, who will discuss “Landscaping for Water Quality.”

Experts can answer questions on additional topics like wintertime salt, storm drain cleanup, the “Blooming Alleys” program, organics recycling and Master Water Stewards.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lynnhurst Community Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy.

For more information, visit lynnhurst.org.