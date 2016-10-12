Call for ceramic artists at Oct. 15 Empty Bowls Throwdown

Ceramic artists volunteer to create bowls at Uptown Clay. File photo by Michelle Bruch

Volunteers at Uptown Clay aim to create 120 bowls in preparation for Kingfield Empty Bowls this winter.

Neighbors are stocking up for an event that drew an estimated 850 people last year.

“The need is greater than ever,” said Kingfield Neighborhood Association Executive Director Sarah Linnes-Robinson.

The fundraiser benefits Nicollet Square, a building in Kingfield that houses youth exiting homelessness or foster care. Attendees fill ceramic bowls with food in exchange for a donation.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Uptown Clay, 2845 Harriet Ave. S. To reserve a wheel, contact Jon Loer at jloer@aol.com and Benjamin Krikava at bkrikava@hotmail.com.