Open Streets Nicollet is Sunday, Sept. 18

Open Streets returns Sunday to Nicollet Avenue, giving cyclists and walkers a chance to take over the roadway between Lake and 46th Street.

This is the first year the event extends into the Kmart parking lot at Nicollet & Lake, where a pop-up park will showcase street food, music and kids’ activities.

Nicollet Ace Hardware will bring back pony rides and the “unusual petting zoo,” and an “Artist Alley” on the 3400 block will provide space for artists to show their work.

The event is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, and it’s jointly organized by the Whittier, Lyndale and Kingfield neighborhood groups in cooperation with the city of Minneapolis, the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition.

An interactive map highlights the day’s events.

Open Streets runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.