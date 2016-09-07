Blooming Alley tour and happy hour is Sept. 8

A new rain garden with new permeable pavement in the background. Photo courtesy of Sandy Nussbaum

Metro Blooms is encouraging residents to rediscover their back alleys with the Lynnhurst neighborhood’s first Blooming Alley tour, scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Neighbors on five blocks conducted an “alley makeover” last spring with an eye for reducing stormwater runoff and promoting natural habitat. Metro Blooms started the program to address properties’ most polluted runoff, which drains through the alley and pollutes Minnehaha Creek. Raingardens or permeable pavers can help absorb water, and other options include redirected downspouts, rain barrels or new gutters on garages.

The Lynnhurst Neighborhood Association is offering matching grants of up to $300 per household for the implementation of similar stormwater improvements.

The tour will start at 5101 Logan Ave. S. and pass through Logan and Knox avenues and 51st and 52nd streets.

The event is “BYOU,” or Bring Your Own Umbrella, held rain or shine. Event organizers said rain would provide a demonstration of stormwater diversion, and would send the happy hour into a garage.

Additional details are at lynnhurst.org.