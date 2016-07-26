Neighborhoods

Sober house requests higher occupancy in The Wedge

New Spirit Homes is seeking to increase the occupancy from six to 20 people at Merlin’s House Sober Living Home at 1200-02 W. 28th St.

The 2.5-story side-by-side duplex houses people recovering from alcoholism or drug addiction who have completed in-patient treatment. There are 10 bedrooms in the 3,800-square-foot structure, with paved parking for three cars in back.

City staff approved the request to expand the occupancy in May, and a neighbor filed an appeal. The matter goes before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on Thursday, July 28.

City staff recommended denying the appeal, citing the federal Fair Housing Act, which requires reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities seeking fair and equal access to housing. As a condition of the sober house’s expansion, city staff said the home exterior and yard should be kept in excellent condition.

In filing the appeal, a neighbor said the city has not allowed other nearby duplexes to double or triple in density, marking a fundamental change to the neighborhood. He said the property has been an eyesore on the block for many decades.

Alcohol use is forbidden at sober houses, according to the city.

In the application, New Spirit Homes said less than 10 percent of residents typically have cars.

Property owner Jon Bartelt said he doesn’t want to draw attention to the house.

“The guys just want to live and work and be sober,” he said. “There is a strong need for it. … There are people in recovery that live everywhere. This is just a place where they can choose to live in early recovery.”

Browse
  • Brad Schaeppi

    10 unrelated people per duplex unit is just wrong–to the community, to the block, to the neighbors. Let’s be honest. This is one symptom of the decades old issue in Minneapolis of concentrating people with few life skills into small areas and properties.

  • Chrisois

    I am all for this. Especially with the upkeep and outside appearance of the home now being held to a higher standard. Being in an area close to AA/NA meetings, bus service, jobs, and counseling is critical to people new in recovery. As for “People with few life skills” Do you mean people like Betty Ford, George W Bush, Eric Clapton, and local Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmer?

  • Brad Schaeppi

    Everyone needs a second chance–and gov’t should have safety nets for people–just not in the geographic concentration as proposed. The conversation these days is that you are 100% on one side or the other–you cannot be in the middle. A duplex with 6 guys…probably works so long as the rest of the block does not also have other social service properties. A duplex with 20? Not likely and I believe will have an impact on that block. I will happily debate with you whether these 20 guys proposed in this duplex have a track record of stable working contributors to society–or the reason they have to accept sharing an apartment with 9 other guy as their best option is due to the fact they may not have employment and health insurance through employment or through an exchange.

  • Chrisois

    A sober house is a short bridge housing option for people coming from 28+ days of residential treatment (such as Betty Ford-Hazelden) The sober homes have strict rules for living there. A curfew, minimum number of ongoing AA meetings, volunteer work and employment. It is a stop along their path to sobriety, and allows them to break the cycle of addiction they have been living in. People from all income levels (including people with a net worth over 1m) choose to live there. This particular location is right on 28th St across from all the new luxury apartments going up along the Greenway. It is a very busy street, and having 20 people living in a duplex would in no way overwhelm this particular location. If you are curious, go knock on the door of a sober house, ask for the house manager. He/She will be happy to answer any questions, give you a tour.

More in Neighborhoods