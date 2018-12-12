No-cost Home Energy Squad visits continue

The City of Minneapolis is continuing to offer all residents no-cost Home Energy Squad visits and no-interest financing for energy-saving upgrades through the end of the calendar year.

Residents must sign up on or before Dec. 31 to guarantee no-cost participation in the program. The city will pay for a homeowner’s or renter’s participation in 2019 if he or she signs up by Dec. 31.

As part of a visit, an energy consultant visits installs certain energy efficient appliances, such as LED light bulbs, and checks certain aspects of a person’s home, such as the insulation. If a home needs any insulation or air sealing, the crew will provide a quote for the recommended work and connect the homeowner to a contractor that will honor the quote.

Funding for the Home Energy Squad visits is provided by the city’s franchise fee through its sustainability division.

Visit mncee.org/home-energy-squad/minneapolis/ to learn more about the program or sign up. Call 651-328-6220 to schedule a visit.