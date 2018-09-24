County to hold hearing on recycling ordinance changes

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will take public comments on proposed changes to the county’s recycling ordinance during a public hearing on Oct. 2.

The board will welcome feedback and comments on the ordinance during the hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Hennepin County Government Center. It will also accept written comments via mail and email through Oct. 1.

The Board of Commissioners originally passed the recycling ordinance in 1986 to establish and regulate a recycling program within the county. County staff began revising the ordinance earlier this year, after the board approved a new solid waste management master plan that calls for increasing recycling and organics recycling and sending less waste to landfills.

The revised ordinance would require cities to offer organics recycling service to all households that have curbside recycling service. It also would require businesses that generate large quantities of food waste to implement organics recycling, or composting, and it would include additional education and labeling requirements.

County residents would not be required to participate in any organics programs, though such participation would be welcome. The ordinance would not change anything regarding Minneapolis’ curbside organics program.

Visit hennepin.us/solidwasteplanning to learn more about the ordinance or email the Hennepin County Environment and Energy Department at environment@hennepin.us to comment.