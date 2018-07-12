City offering funding for refrigeration upgrades

The City of Minneapolis is offering funding to businesses that make refrigeration tune-ups and efficiency upgrades after receiving an on-site assessment from Xcel Energy.

The city will fund up to 20 percent of total project costs for businesses in most areas of Minneapolis and up to 30 percent of the cost for businesses located in the Green Zone areas. The city says that business owners can save as much as 50 percent on their projects, after combining city funding with utility rebates.

The city will distribute a maximum of $10,000 per project and will distribute the funds on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are depleted. Businesses and organizations must be located in Minneapolis and be eligible to participate in Xcel’s Commercial Refrigeration Efficiency Program to qualify for funding.

The program comes as the city, Xcel and CenterPoint Energy continue working toward the city’s Climate Action Plan and Energy Vision for 2040 goals. The Climate Action Plan calls for reducing citywide greenhouse gas emissions 30 percent by 2025, from a 2006 baseline. The Energy Vision for 2040 calls for providing “reliable, affordable, local and clean energy services for all Minneapolis homes, businesses and institutions” in 2040.

Refrigeration can be one of the biggest drivers of energy use in restaurants, grocery, convenience and liquor stores, according

to the Center for Energy and Environment, which implements the Commercial Refrigeration Efficiency Program on behalf of Xcel. According to Xcel, refrigeration can account for over half of a businesses’ monthly electricity costs, depending on the industry.