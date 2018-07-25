Minneapolis providing no-cost Home Energy Squad visits

The City of Minneapolis is offering qualifying residents no-cost Home Energy Squad visits this year.

The city is paying for the residents to receive a visit from the Home Energy Squad, a program run by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy. Home Energy Squad professionals install energy-savings measures during the visits that include LED lightbulbs, programmable thermostats and high-efficiency showerhead and faucet aerators. The professionals also test the homes for air leaks, inspect attic and wall insulation using an infrared camera and check heating systems and water heaters.

Home Energy Squad professionals may recommend energy upgrades such as new insulation or air sealing during the visits. Qualifying Minneapolis participants can get 0 percent financing on those upgrades through the end of the year or while the city funding lasts.

The program is open to both renters and homeowners, though renters will sign a waiver related to landlord permission to install certain measures.

Minneapolis offers the no-cost visits and no-interest financing to qualifying households with a family income of less than $94,300. The offers are also available to residents of the following neighborhoods, regardless of income: Bottineau, Cedar-Riverside, East Phillips, Hawthorne, Marshall Terrace, McKinley, Midtown Phillips, Near North, Phillips West, Sheridan and Ventura Village.

Homeowners and renters can call 651-328-6220 or visit mncee.org/hes-mpls to schedule a visit. Call 335-5884 or visit mnlendingcenter.org/mpls to learn more about 0 percent financing and how to apply.