County seeking citizen scientists to monitor wetlands

Hennepin County is seeking citizen scientists to monitor bugs and plants in wetlands in their communities.

The volunteers will work with other citizens to collect invertebrates and identify plants in specific wetlands within their communities. Teams typically consist of six to 12 volunteers and are expected to commit approximately 15 hours per month from June to September.

Partnering cities use the data collected to determine the health of water resources and assist with natural resource management, according to the county.

No experience is required, but the county says it’s good if volunteers have an interest in wetlands, bugs and/or plants. The county provides all of the training, equipment and leadership.

The deadline to submit volunteer applications is June 1. For more information or to become a volunteer, email Mary Karius at mary.karius@hennepin.us or visit hennepin.us/your-government/get-involved/wetland-health-evaluation-program.