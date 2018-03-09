Metro Blooms announces resilient-yard workshops

The nonprofit Metro Blooms is offering more than a dozen workshops this spring on turf alternatives and creating a resilient yard, including multiple in Minneapolis and nearby communities.

The resilient-yard workshop will help attendees understand how resilience can be fostered in their yards through practices such as rain gardens, the nonprofit said in a press release. Attendees will have the option to receive one-on-one assistance from Blue Thumb Landscape Designers, Hennepin County Master Gardeners and Master Water Stewards.

The turf-alternative workshop will give attendees a guide on how to create and maintain a low-maintenance lawn. It will provide attendees with step-by-step instructions to establish water friendly and pollinator friendly perennial ground covers, which can minimize the need for irrigation and chemical inputs. A group discussion will follow the presentation, allowing attendees to talk about common obstacles.

Workshops will begin March 28 in Prescott, Wisconsin, and will run through June. Each workshop costs $15 dollars unless otherwise noted. Metro Blooms is encouraging people who are interested to register soon, since it says some locations fill up fast.

Visit metroblooms.org or call 651-699-2426 to learn more. People can also mail registration to Workshop Registration, P.O. Box 17099, Minneapolis, MN 55417. Enclose a check payable to Metro Blooms, and include the workshop location, your name, address, phone number and email address.

A list of events can be found here.