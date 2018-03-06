Kingfield, Lyndale starting organics team

The Kingfield and Lyndale neighborhood associations are inviting residents to be a part of their new organics team.

The goal of the team is to increase the amount of organic material recycled from homes, local businesses and community events, according to a Kingfield neighborhood email. Team members will engage directly with neighbors on matters of waste and energy reclamation through the capture of organic materials.

The neighborhoods are planning three “compost cafe” events for team members to learn more about organics recycling, composting and ways to reduce trash. The first event is March 19.

A Hennepin County grant is helping to support the team’s work. Contact Sarah at the Kingfield Neighborhood Association at info@kingfield.org or 823-5980 to learn more.