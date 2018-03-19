Greenway Coalition to kick off campaign to extend trail

The Midtown Greenway Coalition is hosting a campaign kickoff April 5 as part of its effort to extend the greenway to St. Paul.

The nonprofit plans on outlining upcoming projects and announcing a crowdfunding campaign to fund its efforts to extend the trail, which stretches from Chowen Avenue to West River Parkway.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but the Greenway Coalition is asking people to RSVP online.

The meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Anne Sullivan School (3100 E. 28th St.).

Later in April, the Coalition plans on hosting its annual meeting on wheels. The meeting will include a bike tour of the greenway, with stops to highlight past, current and upcoming projects, including a new ramp at Interstate 35W and extensive wayfinding signs.

The Coalition is also advertising the Bicycle Benefits program, which allows riders to access discounts at more than 60 local shops and restaurants. Riders buy a $5 helmet sticker to access the discounts.

Visit the Coalition’s website or Facebook page to learn more about the program and the upcoming events.