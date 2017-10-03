Minneapolis homes to be featured on Sustainable Home Tour

Several Minneapolis homes will be featured in the statewide Sustainable Home Tour on Oct. 7.

Stewart and Linda Herman of Whittier and Richard Venberg and Ramy Selim of Como will show their homes on the free, self-guided tour, which is open to the public. The event will feature homes that have implemented renewable electricity and smart devices.

Homeowners from La Crescent to Ely are participating. Hosted by the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society, the tour runs 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Years ago, the event was all about showing off solar instillations, said Doug Shoemaker, vice chair of the society’s board of directors. Now it’s more about featuring sustainable homes.

“We’re trying to just educate people on the possibly of what they can do to really make an impact on energy for their homes and transportation,” Shoemaker said.

Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., will have buy-one-get-one pints of beer for tour-goers noon–4:30 p.m. Visit mnrenewables.org/sustainable-home-tour to learn more.