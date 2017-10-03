Hennepin County seeks input on solid waste plan

Hennepin County is soliciting public feedback on its draft Solid Waste Master Plan.

A primary focus of the plan is diverting organic material, such as food, food-soiled paper and compostable products. Waste sort studies show that organics makes up 25 percent of trash, the largest single category.

The county is proposing requiring cities to provide residents the opportunity to recycle organics by 2022, with a possible exemption for cities with 10,000 residents or fewer. It’s also proposing requiring businesses that generate large quantities of food waste to implement organics by 2020. The plan also calls for increasing local capacity to process organics and expanding efforts to prevent wasted food.

The county gathered input on the plan from more than 1,000 people earlier this year. It found that 62 percent of residents indicated they would be likely to participate in organics recycling.

State law requires metropolitan counties to prepare master plans every six years. Counties must work toward the state-mandated goal of 75 percent waste recycled and zero waste landfilled by 2030. The county diverted 82 percent of waste from landfills in 2016, a rate on par with national leaders.

The survey is available until Oct. 9. It’s anticipated the County Board will consider the plan for approval in November.

Learn more at hennepin.us/solidwasteplanning.