Watershed District invites comment on management plan

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is inviting the public to review and comment on its draft 10-year update to its watershed management plan.

The plan establishes priorities to focus the district’s work and provides flexibility to respond to needs and opportunities identified in real time. It build upon the previous plan’s technical understanding of watershed resources and emphasizes collaboration with communities to align water resource goals with local land use goals.

More information about the plan is available here.

The Watershed District is distributing the draft plan to cities, townships, counties, state review agencies, lake associations and other stakeholders for 60-day review and comment. Following the end of the comment period on Sept. 5, it will provide written responses and hold a public hearing to solicit further input. The revised plan will then be submitted to the state review agencies for final review.

The district developed the plan with community guidance through committees, events, publications and special meetings.

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is the local unit of government responsible for the 177 square miles that drain into the Minnehaha Creek and ultimately the Mississippi River. The Watershed District works in partnership with the public, private and civic sectors to help protect and improve natural systems, make investments in infrastructure and improve the quality of water and quality of life.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Watershed District, and its staff is commemorating it with events for the public. The next event will be a Lake Hiawatha cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Learn more abut the events series at minnehahacreek.org/50.