Greenway Glow set for July 29

The sixth-annual Greenway Glow is set for July 29. Photo by Erik Blume

Registration is open for the sixth-annual Greenway Glow bike ride and race, set for July 29.

The event includes a community art festival, a 10-mile bike ride and a 5k race. The art festival is free while the bike ride and 5k have a registration fee that goes toward the Midtown Greenway Coalition, the nonprofit dedicated to advocating for the greenway.

Executive Director Soren Jensen said the event typically draws several thousand people. This year’s event will include over two dozen artists, an area for kids to create their own art projects, a “slow roll” bike ride and more he said. There also will be a “ukulele army” with over two dozens ukuleles and a catapult that will launch water balloons with LED lights in them into the air.

“It’s kind of a party on wheels or heels,” Jensen said.

The bike ride and race comes with tacos from Taco Cat, beverages from Eastlake Brewery, ice cream and the ability to purchase the official event T-shirt. Eastlake will host an after-party.

The event aims to support the coalition’s work, which includes supporting the trail watch night bike patrol and efforts to keep the greenway clean. The coalition also works to install artwork along the greenway, guide development along it, make street crossings safer and improve signage and wayfinding.

The event also aims to bring more people to the Midtown Greenway, which stretches 5 1/2 miles from the Chain of Lakes to paths along the Mississippi River.

“When you say ‘Midtown Greenway,’ most people think about biking,” Jensen said. “But it really is so much more than that.”

Visit http://glow2017.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1170389 to learn more about the event and register. People will receive discounted ride- and race-registration fees if they register by July 13.

Visit http://midtowngreenway.org/ to learn more about the coalition.