Watershed District seeks nominations for awards

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is looking to recognize people and organizations who work to keep lakes, streams and wetlands clean.

The district is seeking nominations for its 2017 Watershed Heroes Awards through July 21. It will consider nominations in seven categories, including partnership, innovation, service and lifetime stewardship.

MCWD has given out the awards annually since its 40th anniversary in 2007. The district is responsible for managing and protecting the water resources of the 181-square-mile watershed, which stretches from St. Bonifacius to South Minneapolis.

Visit minnehahacreek.org/nominate to nominate someone for an award.