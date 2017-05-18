Bike to Work Day set for May 19

The annual Twin Cities Bike to Work Day is set for Friday, May 19.

The day will include events and activities focusing on encouraging new riders. In Minneapolis, City Council members and Mayor Betsy Hodges will lead “commuter convoys” from their wards to Downtown. Bikers will be able to pick up free food, coffee and other giveaways at pit stops around the city, starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be a ride from Gold Medal Park up to Northeast later in the evening to check out Art-a-Whirl.

People interested in participating can pledge to ride at mplsbikemonth.org/bike_to_work_day. The day is part of Minneapolis Bike Month, a series of events that concludes with the Family Bike to Parks Day on May 27.

Visit mplsbikemonth.org to learn more.