Xcel continues expansion of wind power project

Xcel Energy’s new wind power project in southwestern Minnesota, the Odell Wind Farm, will deliver enough energy to power 105,000 homes.

The wind farm is owned by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation, a Canadian company, and will provide Xcel with clean energy output under a 20 year power purchase agreement.

The Odell Wind Farm acquisition is part of an expansion of Xcel’s renewable energy system, and is expected to reduce about 368,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The farm’s 100 turbines will generate 200 megawatts of electricity.

“Adding Odell Wind Farm to our growing renewable energy fleet is one of many ways we’re giving customers the clean energy options they want,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy Minnesota, in a news release. “This wind purchase is another significant step forward in our goal to deliver 35 percent renewable energy to our Upper Midwest customers by 2030.”

The Odell Wind Farm is part of a commitment Xcel Energy made in 2013 to increase its wind capacity by 42 percent by adding 750 megawatts of cost-effective, clean wind energy in the Upper Midwest by the end of 2016.